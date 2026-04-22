Cricket Legends initiative launched in schools

The Cricket Legends of Barbados Inc. has partnered with the Ministry of Educational Transformation to take the sport and its rich history into schools across the island through an initiative titled “Legacy Talks”.

The plans were launched at the organisation’s headquarters in Fontabelle and include mentoring students on life skills, discipline, and career development.

The initiative will be led by legends such as Joel Garner, Carlisle Best, Philo Wallace, and Dwayne Smith.

“Legacy Talks” is considered an extension of the 2024 “Fun Time with the Legends” programme.

General Manager Julia Caine says the initiative began in January this year, targeting four secondary schools and one tertiary institution.

Chairman Joel “Big Bird” Garner says there are concerns that cricket is not receiving the support or exposure it deserves.

Reverend Stephen Scott of the Ministry of Educational Transformation says the initiative aligns with the ministry’s broader mission of holistic development within schools.