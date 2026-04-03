Four Barbadian cricketing legends recently paid a visit to the Gordon Walters Primary School.

The visit formed part of an initiative by the Barbados Cricket Legends, dubbed “Fun Time with a Cricket Legend”.

Former West Indies players Ian Bradshaw, Philo Wallace, Tino Best and Dwayne Smith all engaged closely with students to help promote cricket, mentorship and youth development.

Gordon Walters was the 18th stop to date under the initiative, which has been actively in the works since 2024.

Julia Caine, General Manager at Cricket Legends of Barbados, says that while much of the work has taken place behind the scenes, it was important for the wider public to gain visibility into the meaningful impact being made through such outreach efforts.

Acting Senior Teacher at Gordon Walters, Michael Blackman, was delighted to have the legends visiting the school.