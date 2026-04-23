The Barbados Cycling Union is moving to take the sport into communities across the island through a new grassroots development drive.

The plan was discussed during a recent meeting between a BCU delegation led by President Omar Beckles and Minister of Sport Charles Griffith at SkyMall, Haggatt Hall.

Mr Beckles says the union will identify fields across Barbados to host grass-track events, giving young people and beginners a chance to get involved.

He notes that the initiative reflects the early days of local cycling, which began on grass tracks at venues such as Kensington Oval.

Locations including Gall Hill in St John and King George V Memorial Park in St Philip have been identified as potential venues.

He adds that new cyclists will gain access to equipment and coaching through clubs, as the union seeks to uncover new talent.

The BCU is also looking to expand women’s cycling and position Barbados to host major events, including regional and Pan American championships, while building on the success of Tour de Bim.

Minister Griffith welcomed the plans and expressed Government’s support, including assistance with cycling signage, road safety campaigns, and events marking Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence.

Mr Beckles also emphasised the need for a “Share the Road” campaign, citing safety concerns and challenges posed by quieter electric vehicles and increased traffic.

The union is also advocating for designated weekend routes to support safe training across the island.