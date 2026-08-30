Third seed Dario Hinds has comfortably advanced to the round of 16 in the Barbados Road Tennis Open 2026.

Playing at the Deighton “Pa” Roach Facility at Bush Hall Saturday night, Hinds outclassed Shibbir Greenidge in straight sets, winning 21-4, 21-7 in just 16 minutes.

Denise Collymore also advanced by default, while Rashida Holder defeated Jessica Holder-Vaughan 21-9, 21-17.

The night’s highlight saw Marson Johnson come from behind to beat Stephen Payne 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Rain washed out the remainder of play for the evening.

The action moves to Checker Hall, St Lucy, on Sunday night, while the rescheduled matches from Bush Hall on Saturday night will be completed on Monday night at the Deighton “Pa” Roach Facility, also starting at 6 o’clock.