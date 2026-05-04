Darren McKennis captures Heroes Day Chess Challengers Cup

Candidate Master Darren McKennis of Jamaica won the top prize of the 2026 Heroes Day Chess Challengers Cup on Sunday evening.

Competing in the seventh and final round at the Grand Salle, Central Bank, McKennis extended his lead in the 1800-plus section to 1.5 points, finishing on six points ahead of Barbadian Justin Kirton, who tallied 4.5.

Young Jeremiah Farley had to settle for third on 3.5 points.

In the 1799–1400 section, Loki Clarke remained at the top with 5.5 points after the sixth round.

Trailing him is Allan Herbert in second on 4.5 points, overtaking Janiyah Browne, who is now third, also on 4.5, along with Savion Little and Gaybrianna Moore.

In the unrated section, William Deer leapfrogged Benjamin Farmer to claim the title on six points.

Although both ended with the same final total, Deer secured the title on a superior rating.

Zane Ward, Liam Byer and Kevin St Hill all finished on five points each.