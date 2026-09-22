Deacons FC had a huge win over Chickmont FC last night, in the opening fixture of Group D in the Prime Minister’s Football Cup.

Deacons tripled up on Chickmont, in a come-from-behind 6-2 triumph at the Glebe.

Chickmont scored the first two goals, by Demar Stone in the 1st minute and Norrin Corbin in the 10th, but then Deacons rattled off six unanswered strikes.

They drew level before half-time, through scores by Shamaine Richards in the 24th and Tevin Barker-Savour in the 29th.

Richards got his brace in the 55th, followed by Xavier Bayne a minute later, then player of the match Shaquon Haynes also scored a double, in the 79th and 81st, for the winning scoreline.

In the other Group D game, Wotton FC pipped Ellerton FC 1-0, with that lone strike coming from player of the match Keon Harding in the 13th.

The last set of first-round games will be played tomorrow in Haynesville in Group F, when White Hall take on Pride of Gall Hill in the opening fixture at 7pm, followed by UWI Blackbirds against Atlas United at 9pm.