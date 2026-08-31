Defending champions Weymouth Wales have been drawn in Group E for the third edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup football competition.

The draw, which was broadcast live on YouTube, was conducted at the BFA Headquarters in Wildey on Saturday night by Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Football Association, Christine Rock, and coordinated by BFA Executive Board member Wren Ramsay.

Wales, who took home the $100,000 grand prize in 2025, will battle Bagatelle, Notre Dame and Cave Hill in their group.

Runners-up in 2025, Kickstart Rush, are in Group A alongside BFA Division One winners Parish Land, Empire and Black Spurs.

Runners-up in 2024, Brittons Hill, St Andrew Lions, Pinelands FC and Ivy Rovers, are in Group B.

The new knockout kings of Barbados, Paradise Football Club, are in Group C with Pro Shottas, Technique and L&R United.

Recently relegated from the Premier League, Wotton are in Group D, which also features Ellerton FC, Deacons and Chickmont FC.

Meanwhile, the inaugural champions in 2024, UWI Blackbirds, will face Pride of Gall Hill, White Hall FC and Atlas FC in what is expected to be a highly competitive Group F.

The tournament kicks off on September 7 at Friendship, with fixtures for the opening night and group stage to be announced.