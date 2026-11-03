Shane Deitz is no longer the head coach of the West Indies women’s team.

By mutual agreement, he concluded his service to Cricket West Indies last week, following three years in the role.

He is now preparing to pursue a new opportunity, details of which have not been disclosed.

Under Deitz, the West Indies women reached the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, reflecting the team’s progress during his tenure.

Former West Indies men’s Test head coach Andre Coley will take charge of the women’s team on an interim basis for the upcoming series against Pakistan, working alongside the existing support staff.

Cricket West Indies says further updates on the team’s leadership will be provided in due course.