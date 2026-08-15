Clement Depeiza and Shaka O’Neal are the newest directors of the Barbados Cricket Association, following elections held Thursday night at Kensington Oval.

Depeiza topped the poll with 57 votes, while O’Neal secured the second available position with 38 votes.

Dr Rudolph Alleyne, the third candidate contesting the two board positions, fell short after receiving 26 votes.

Three other executive positions were also up for election, but there was no contest for any of them, with all incumbents returned unopposed.

Vice President Pedro Greaves, Secretary Jo-Ann Haynes and Treasurer Jason King will continue in their respective roles.

Haynes, however, will serve for only one year.

The three returning officers, along with Depeiza and O’Neal, will join four existing board members whose positions were not subject to election this time around.

They are President Calvin Hope and directors Carlos Brathwaite, Winston Haynes and Henderson Wallace.