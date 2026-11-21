Disappointment was etched on the faces of the Barbados senior men’s football team as, one by one, they exited the arrivals hall at the Grantley Adams International Airport last night after failing to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Tridents missed the opportunity to advance to League A and the Gold Cup following defeats to hosts Guadeloupe and St Lucia, finishing third.

Head coach Kent Hall says coming so close to a historic achievement, only to fall short, will sting for a while.

Hall also assessed some of the key areas in which the team will have to improve.