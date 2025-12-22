Duffy storms New Zealand to series victory over Windies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC- A devastating spell of fast bowling from Jacob Duffy, who claimed a career-best match haul of 9 for 128, powered New Zealand to a crushing 323-run victory over the West Indies in the third Test here on Monday, clinching the series 2-0.

Set an improbable 462 for victory, the West Indies’ resistance, which had been stoic for the first session on the final day, evaporated in a spectacular collapse from 87 for one, to 138 all out in the final session.

The tourists had begun the day with disciplined intent. Openers Brandon King and John Campbell survived the first hour, with King in particular looking assured on his way to a fluent 67. The pair took the score to 87 without loss, suggesting a long day of toil for the hosts.

The breakthrough, however, triggered a catastrophic chain reaction. Duffy, extracting awkward bounce, forced King to glove to gully.

From there, the innings unravelled at dizzying speed. Spinner Ajaz Patel, claiming his best home figures (3-23 & 6-136), removed Campbell (16) and Kavem Hodge (0) in quick succession, the latter to a spectacular reflex catch by Rachin Ravindra at short leg.

Duffy then took centre stage, running through the middle order with a masterclass in hostile seam bowling. Alick Athanaze (2) and Justin Greaves (0) fell to edges behind, and when Duffy removed captain Roston Chase for 5 with a sharp bouncer after lunch, the West Indies had slumped to 104-6

The resistance of Shai Hope, who absorbed 78 balls for just three runs, was ended by Patel via DRS, and the tail offered only fleeting defiance.

Duffy returned with the new ball to clean bowl Jayden Sealed and complete his five-wicket haul (5-42), sealing the match and the series.

The victory was built on a mammoth first-innings total of 575 for 8 declared, founded on a historic opening stand. Devon Conway (227) and Tom Latham (137) became the first-ever opening pair to score centuries in both innings of a Test, a record-breaking platform that ultimately gave New Zealand’s bowlers an insurmountable advantage to attack with.

For the West Indies, a morning of promise dissolved into familiar fragility, their final nine wickets adding just 51 runs to hand New Zealand a comprehensive and commanding series win.