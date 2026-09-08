Eastbourne Bandits are the 2026 Barbados National Dominoes Association Village Three-Hand champions.

In the closely fought finals, played at JD’s Domino Club, the team of Alwyn Clarke, Jerry Seale, Neil Rowe, Roddy Clarke, Clairmonte Weekes and Patrick Burrowes surged to victory with 77 points.

Weekes was the star for Bandits, scoring 17 points, while teammate Rowe contributed 15.

Second place went to Newbury with 73 points, while De Blurr finished third on 70.