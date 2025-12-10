Final Tribute Paid to Rawle Clarke, Sporting Legend

Past athletes, sporting officials and administrators, along with relatives and close friends, filled the church of the Nazarene on Tuesday as they paid their final respects to Rawle Clarke.

Clarke, an Olympian, administrator, and well-known track and field commentator, died on November 14 at the age of 73.

He proudly represented Barbados in the sprint events at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. The former coordinator of the national senior games for many years was also a former CBC track and field analyst.

In his eulogy, family friend and former government minister Christopher Sinckler says Clarke left a proud and long-lasting legacy.

One of those senior athletes to date is Clarke’s friend Kathy Harper-Hall, who spoke on behalf of the senior team.

Rawle Clarke was laid to rest at the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens.