It was a goalfest as Group A action continued in the Prime Minister’s Cup last night, with a double-header at Briar Hall producing 13 goals.

Kicking things off, Parish Land hammered Black Spurs 7-1.

Player of the Match Derrine Gale-Forde led the charge with four goals, finding the net in the 25th, 37th, 46th and 59th minutes.

Janash Jaunai added a brace, while Shamari Brathwaite put the seal on the victory in the 87th minute.

Raheem Westfield scored the lone goal for Black Spurs.

Parish Land remain in contention for a place in the round of 16 but must wait for the final three group matches to be completed to learn their fate.

Meanwhile, the nightcap featured a top-of-the-table clash between Group A leaders Empire and Kickstart Rush, with Empire emerging 4-2 winners.

Joash Baird, Dakari Marshall and Keveron Durant all found the net for Empire, who also benefited from an own goal.

Shane Moseley and Reymar Walters scored for Kickstart Rush.

Empire finish the group stage on nine points, ahead of Kickstart Rush on six, with both sides securing their places in the round of 16.

There is one more men’s Group B match tomorrow at Glebe, where Brittons Hill face Ivy Rovers from 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the women’s Prime Minister’s Cup competition also kicks off tomorrow at Glebe, with Empire and Technique set to clash at 9.30 pm.