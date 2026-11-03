West Indies ‘A’ have conceded the three-match unofficial T20 series to the England Lions after suffering consecutive defeats, going down by 17 runs in today’s second encounter at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts and Nevis.

Sent in to bat, the England Lions posted 151 before being bowled out in 18.5 overs, with Rehan Ahmed top-scoring with 31.

Jakeem Pollard was the pick of the West Indies ‘A’ bowlers, claiming four for 20, while Vitel Lawes took two for 25 and Zishan Motara two for 27.

In reply, the hosts struggled to keep pace with the required run rate, finishing on 134 for seven.

Shadrack Descarte top-scored with 49, including two fours and four sixes.

Scott Currie spearheaded the England Lions’ bowling attack, claiming three for 17.

With the Lions holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, West Indies ‘A’ will have tomorrow’s final match to secure a consolation victory.