Estwick celebrates boxing victory in Canada

Barbadian boxer Jaheem Estwick says he is thrilled after winning a five-bout encounter in the super welterweight category of a professional boxing card in Edmonton, Canada, over the weekend.

He fought against Canadian Matthew Delorme at the River Cree Resort.

Representing the Four Hill Boxing Gym, Estwick returned to the island Monday on Monday accompanied by his coach, Frederick Field.

Coach Field says Estwick is making steady improvements in the sport.