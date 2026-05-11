Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist

The Ex-Police Association of Barbados has recognised the outstanding athletic achievements of Barbados’ CARIFTA gold medallist, Sharmari Greenidge-Lewis, during a special presentation at their annual awards dinner last evening.

Greenidge-Lewis, who brought pride to Barbados with his gold medal performance by anchoring the 4×400-metre relay team to victory at the games, was honoured for his dedication, discipline and excellence on the track.

The association praised the young athlete for representing the island with distinction and serving as an inspiration to other young Barbadians.

During the ceremony, he was presented with an award in acknowledgement of his accomplishments by former police officer Sergeant Seibert Johnson.

The recognition was especially meaningful as Sharmari’s father, an active police officer, and his grandfather, Selwyn Went, who is also a member of the Ex-Police Association, were in attendance for the occasion.

The presentation also highlighted the organisation’s commitment to celebrating young national achievers and encouraging the nation’s youth to pursue excellence in sport and academics alike.