The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have qualified for their first-ever Republic Bank CPL final, following last night’s demolition of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier at Kensington Oval.

Electing to field first, the Falcons bowled out the Warriors for just 76 in 15 overs.

Player of the Match Shadab Khan took a hat-trick — the third in CPL history — as he finished with impressive figures of four for 16. Fellow spinner Sufyan Muqim also claimed four wickets for 13 runs.

The Falcons then quickly chased down the target, reaching 77 for one in just 5.2 overs to secure a nine-wicket victory.

Rahkeem Cornwall blasted 49 off 16 balls, including three fours and six sixes.

The result sends the Falcons straight through to Sunday’s final, while the Warriors will face the Jamaica Kingsmen in Qualifier 2 tonight at 7 p.m. at Kensington Oval.

The winner will advance to the final.