The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured their first Caribbean Premier League title after defeating debutants Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets in the final at Kensington Oval last night.

The Falcons, participating in only their third CPL season, successfully chased a target of 171 runs with 20 balls remaining, thanks to an unbeaten 89-run partnership between Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz.

Jangoo posted 57 while Nawaz scored 47 as the Falcons reached home on 173 for two off 16.4 overs.

Earlier, Sufyan Moqim delivered a decisive bowling performance with figures of four for 14, restricting the Kingsmen to 170 for nine despite Maaz Sadaqat’s outstanding opening century.

Sadaqat scored 114 runs off 58 balls, including nine sixes and eight fours, accounting for more than half of his team’s total.

Saim Ayub’s contribution of 29 was the only other significant score for the Kingsmen.