An initiative aimed at breathing new life into field hockey across Barbados is beginning to make an impact, with the Holders Hill community the latest to benefit from the Be Prepared Field Hockey Academy.

Young aspiring hockey players, ranging in age from five years to teenagers, recently took to the field at the Desmond Haynes Complex, where they were introduced to the sport and given an opportunity to develop their skills.

The programme also received a boost with a presentation from the Sandy Lane Trust in support of the initiative, which operates under the umbrella of the Barbados Hockey Federation.

Parliamentary Representative for the St James South constituency, Sandra Husbands, has commended the support and community spirit behind the initiative.