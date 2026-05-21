FIFA expects historic 2026 World Cup

With less than a month to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, organisers say the tournament is shaping up to be one of the best in history, with ticket sales already surpassing those of Qatar 2022.

The disclosure came from President of the Barbados Football Association and FIFA Council member, Randy Harris.

Speaking as a guest on this week’s edition of TV8’s “Touchline” football show, Mr Harris said FIFA is expecting a high-quality showcase at its flagship tournament.

The FIFA World Cup will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11th June to 19th July, featuring a record 48 nations.