The race for the final two semi-final spots in the local T20 Cup remains undecided, with the Barbados Cricket Association set to determine which teams advance to join Windward and Gladiola in the final four.

The decision follows Wildey’s 88-run victory over BCA Youth in today’s rescheduled fifth-round encounter at Brereton, which leaves the final standings to be confirmed by the BCA before the remaining semi-finalists can be named.

Batting first, Wildey piled up 194 for seven from their allotted 20 overs, with captain Carlos Maynard leading the charge with a top score of 74.

Jahidi Hinds was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets.

In reply, BCA Youth struggled to keep pace with the target, finishing on 106 for nine to hand Wildey a convincing victory.

Tariq Oneale and Jerome Jones chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Windward and Gladiola had secured their places in the semi-finals yesterday, finishing unbeaten at the top of their respective zones on 20 points each.