Five members of the nine-member Barbados team are scheduled to compete Saturday night on the opening day of the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Guatemala.

They are Sanaj Lewis in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Short Class, Tennyson Gill in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Tall Class, Tracy Sealy in Women’s Physique, Renaldo Bourne in Men’s Classic Physique, and Shakira Weithers in Women’s Bikini Wellness.

Head Coach Ramon Broomes says that despite travelling with a smaller team, the Barbadian athletes are well positioned to secure top-three finishes in their respective classes.