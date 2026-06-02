Five Barbadian cricketers have been selected by the Cricket West Indies Masters Association for the upcoming IMC Over-60s World Cup.

Keith Seale retains his place from the previous Over-60s World Cup, while Ken Mayers, Victor Patrick, Anthony Small and Steve Linton will make their debuts.

Small and Linton are Barbadians based in England.

Another Bajan master, Emmerson Jordan, who represented the team at the last Masters World Cup in India, has been named as a reserve.

The Over-60s World Cup will be held in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, from 9 to 23 August.