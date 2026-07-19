Football fans gather across Barbados for World Cup final

After more than five weeks of football, Spain has emerged as the FIFA World Cup 2026 champion.

The Spaniards defeated Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s final in New Jersey, USA, to lift the trophy.

When the final whistle blew, jubilant celebrations erupted among Spanish fans inside the stadium and millions more watching around the world.

Here at home, Barbadian football fans also gathered to watch the historic match, with many choosing venues across the island to enjoy the occasion.

One of the most popular locations was Pelican Village, where patrons packed the venue to watch the action on the big screen while enjoying the lively atmosphere and sense of community.

Ackeem Clinkett reports.