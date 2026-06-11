Football fans share their predictions for FIFA World Cup 2026

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off in Canada, Mexico and the United States on Thursday, June 11, with 48 nations vying to lift the trophy on 19 July at the New Jersey Stadium.

Excitement has been building towards what is expected to be the biggest football tournament in history.

The competition begins with one of the co-hosts, Mexico, taking on South Africa at 3 p.m. in Mexico City.

Ahead of the World Cup, we visited Sheraton Mall, where fans in Barbados shared their predictions.

CBC TV8 will have coverage of the FIFA World Cup, with the opening game between hosts Mexico and South Africa live on Thursday from 3 p.m. Barbados time.