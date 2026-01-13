Four Barbadian junior athletes meet 2026 CARIFTA Games qualifying standards

Four Barbadian junior athletes have so far met the qualifying standards for the 2026 CARIFTA Games.

Two of those competitors surpassed their qualifying standards on day one of the New Year’s Track and Field Classic at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex over the weekend.

Laila McIntyre of Elite Distance Program won the Under-17 Girls 15-Hundred Meter race in four minutes 58.25 seconds, out-pacing the five-minute CARIFTA qualifying mark.

Then in the Under-20 Girls 15-Hundred Meters, Ashlyn Simmons, also of Elite Distance, clocked four minutes 47.35 seconds to win the event.

She dipped under that event’s four-minute 55-second qualifying mark.

Meanwhile, there was also some keen competition in the sprints.

CBC’s Damien Best reports.