Barbados will be looking to make its mark on the international surfing stage, with four of the island’s top surfers set to compete at the ISA World Surfing Games in Punta Rocas, Peru, from 6 to 15 November.

Headlining the national squad are Joshua Burke and Chelsea Tuach, who finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the regional rankings following the 2025/2026 World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series season. Both surfers also secured multiple podium finishes at major WSL events across North America.

The duo also dominated at home, claiming the Open Men’s and Open Women’s titles, respectively, in the Surfer of the Year Series.

Burke holds the distinction of being the only Barbadian male surfer to win an international shortboard medal, having earned silver at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Beach Games in Colombia.

Tuach, meanwhile, has won eight medals for Barbados, including a silver at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in the Dominican Republic.

Joining them are Jacob Burke and Lewis St John, who bring a wealth of competitive experience to the four-member team.

Jacob, the 2025 National Open Men’s and Longboard champion, finished fifth at the CAC Games in July.

St John, a multiple national Open Men’s and junior champion, finished second overall in the 2025 Surfer of the Year Series.

Team manager Margot Tuach is confident the experienced contingent can compete strongly against the world’s best, with more than 300 surfers expected to participate in the Games.