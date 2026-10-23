Pride of Gall Hill delivered a commanding performance at the Glebe Playing Field last night, securing a convincing four-nil victory over UWI Blackbirds in the men’s Group ‘F’ of the 2026 Prime Minister’s Football Cup.

Shakairie Mottley led the charge with a brace, finding the net in the 32nd and 71st minutes.

Shakielle Beckles opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Ramon Rollins added Gall Hill’s second in the 37th to cap a dominant first-half display.

The evening’s other fixture produced no goals, as White Hall and Atlas United had to settle for a share of the points following a goalless encounter.

Men’s action in the Prime Minister’s Cup continues tomorrow with a single fixture at the Speightstown Playing Field.

The women take centre stage on Sunday, with a triple-header scheduled at the same venue.