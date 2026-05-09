Superblend Gladiola remain unbeaten at the top of the BCA Elite Division after Series Three wrapped up this evening at various grounds across the island.

Gladiola defeated SigniaGlobe BCA Youth at the Brereton Ground by eight wickets.

Resuming on 86 for four in the second innings, the BCA Youth were dismissed for 221, with Matthew Jones ending with a five-for.

Gladiola, needing 97 runs for victory, reached the target with the loss of two wickets.

Scores: BCA Youth 185 and 221; Gladiola 310 for nine declared and 97 for two.

At Beckles Road, defending champions Wildey defeated hosts Bayview Hospital YMPC by 182 runs.

Scores: YMPC 119 and 113; Wildey 213 and 201 for three declared.

Meanwhile, at Queen’s Park, home side Fusionz Boutique Spartan claimed a 203-run victory over ESA Field Pickwick.

Scores: Spartan 233 and 264 for two declared; Pickwick 119 and 175, as Andre Marshall took six wickets.

Series Four bowls off on May 16th.