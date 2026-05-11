‘Gloves Over Guns’ project relaunched in Carrington Village

The Ohana – “Gloves Over Guns” project has been relaunched.

The community outreach initiative, which is open to anyone aged 12 and up and uses the sport of boxing to engage youth and advocate for peace and non-violence, will now be a part of activities in Carrington Village.

First launched in 2021, it is a collaborative effort between the Barbados Boxing Association and the Ministry of Sports and Community Empowerment.

A life skills component and structured athletic activity are included and are geared towards helping steer young people away from gun violence and gang activity.

General Secretary of the Barbados Boxing Association, Kathy Harper-Hall, said not all the participants continued in the sport of boxing, but they used what they learnt to better their lives.

The programme will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Aubrey Grant Pavilion, and Member of Parliament for St Michael South Central, Marsha Caddle, stressed the importance of such an initiative.

Member of Parliament Dwight Sutherland says programmes like these are very important to the social development of at-risk youth.