Greaves ready for Pan American Junior Track Championships

As final preparations ramp up for tomorrow’s start of the Pan American Junior Track Cycling Championships in Veracruz, Mexico, one of Barbados’ brightest young prospects is ready to take to the track with confidence.

Cyclist Arielle Greaves has been fine-tuning her form since arriving in Mexico on Saturday, putting in the work as she prepares to represent Barbados on the international stage.

This evening, she got her first real feel of the competition velodrome—testing the surface, adjusting to the pace, and getting comfortable with the conditions she will face when racing begins.

The championships run from Tuesday through to Saturday, and with the countdown now on, the focus has shifted fully to performance.

With preparations complete and confidence building, Greaves appears locked in for the challenge ahead.

Speaking with CBC Sports, she says she is feeling ready, focused, and eager to deliver her best.

She is accompanied in Mexico by team manager and Public Relations Officer of the Barbados Cycling Union, Deidre Hinkson, who says Greaves has adjusted smoothly to the environment and is already looking comfortable ahead of competition.