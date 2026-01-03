Gregory Brathwaite backs use of technology in cricket
A former international umpire is giving his support for the use of technology in today’s game, saying it has made the sport of cricket better.
That’s the view of top Barbados official Gregory Brathwaite.
He tells CBC Sports that technology has taken the sting out of some controversial decisions and has added value to the game.
He, however, cautioned that even though there is technology to rely on, the necessary human element is still essential.