A ground-breaking pilot workshop was held over the weekend at the Barbados Olympic Association headquarters, focusing on strengthening and advancing women in leadership, decision-making, and sport development on the island.

The one-day initiative was led by Marsha Boyce, a participant in the 2024–2025 Commonwealth Women Leaders Programme. Participants were selected from twelve sporting organisations, bringing together a diverse group committed to shaping the future of sport in Barbados.

Ryan Brathwaite, coordinator for the regional leg of Commonwealth Sport for the Americas and the Caribbean, said the workshop will play a vital role in developing effective female leaders in sports.

Sandra Osbourne, president of the Barbados Olympic Association, encouraged participants to embrace the true meaning of leadership.