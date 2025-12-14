Guyana Chase 178 to Beat Barbados in U13 Bilateral First Match

Barbados fell to a seven-wicket defeat in the first game of the 2025 CGB/BCA five-match bilateral Under-13 Cricket Series to hosts Guyana on Saturday.

Sent in to take the first knock at the Lusignan Community Centre ground in Demerara, the young Barbadians posted 177 for seven of their reduced 36 overs.

Natarie Lavine led with 37, assisted with 27 from KY-Mani Inniss.

Sahid Gajnabi took two wickets.

In reply, the young Guyanese reached the target on 178 for three off 26.5 overs, led with an opening half-century from captain Lomar Seecharran with 79.

Labelling the series as developmental, Head Coach of the Barbados Under-13 team, Roddy Estwick, says the five-match 40-over series is a platform for the young players to develop their cricketing IQ.

The action shifts to the historic Georgetown cricket club in Bourda for the second fixture on Sunday.