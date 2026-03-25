Harrison College and Combermere lead heading into BSSAC finals day two

Harrison College and Combermere are leading the girls’ and boys’ divisions respectively, heading into tomorrow’s second day of the Dasani BSSAC Finals at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

“Harrison College” have 89 points, closely followed by The St Michael School on 85, with Combermere third on 63.

In the boys’ section, Combermere lead with 68 points, Harrison College are second on 58, and The St Michael School are third on 57.

This morning, Laila McIntyre of Harrison College crossed the line in record time, breaking her own mark in the open girls’ 3,000 metres.

Her previous record of 10 minutes, 34.32 seconds was lowered to 10 minutes, 14.07 seconds. The St Michael School’s Alexis Lashley finished second, with Combermere’s Taryn Sutherland in third.

McIntyre, who is set to compete at the upcoming CARIFTA Games, also broke the 1,500 metres record last week.

Meanwhile, her brother Luke McIntyre won the open boys’ 5,000 metres in a time of 16 minutes, 03.07 seconds. His Harrison College teammate Zindzele Renwick-Williams was second, while St Winifred’s Sebastian Clarke finished third.

Also completed today was the Under-20 boys’ triple jump, won by Combermere’s Davion Thorne with a leap of 14 metres. Coleridge and Parry’s Jaquan Williams was second with 13.87 metres, and St George Secondary’s Tamarion Lynch third with 13.81 metres.

The 400 metres semi-finals were also completed, with the top qualifiers advancing.

Day two of the Dasani BSSAC Finals will begin with the opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m., with the junior boys’ 3,000 metres set as the first track event at 10:00 a.m.

CBC TV8 will have live coverage.