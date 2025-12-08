Haynes scores gold for Barbados at CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Amber Haynes won Barbados’ lone gold medal at the 2025 CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

Haynes won gold in the 13-16 Level Six Vault, with an outstanding score of 9.900. She then won silver in the floor routine.

Jorja Bayley took silver in the Vault and then won another silver in the Level Six Balance Beam. The other silver medal was from the Level Six Team with an all-around score of 73.850.

The bronze medals came when Davina Lovell won two in the level two Balance Beam and then in the Individual All-Around with scores of 9.625 and 38.350. Lovell then joined Zaila Alleyne, Sania Gill, Robyn Moseley and Kaija Harper to take bronze in the level two 9-10, with a score of 184.775. The final bronze medal was captured by Khaleesi Marshall on the Uneven Bars with a score of 9.175 in the Level Four, 7-10.

Haynes was beaming with excitement after winning the gold medal.