Harrison College ruled supreme in the boys’ competition, while The St Michael School captured the girls’ title as the BSSAC Cross Country Team Finals concluded yesterday at Peg Farm, St Joseph.

Harrison College recorded the lowest points tally of 184 to win the boys’ title, with Combermere finishing second on 327 and Queen’s College third on 395.

In the girls’ competition, The St Michael School scored 247 points, just two ahead of Harrison College, which finished second on 249. Christ Church Foundation placed third with 305 points.