Health Ministry partners with BFA to promote wellness

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has partnered with the Barbados Football Association to promote positive health messaging and strengthen community engagement through sport.

The initiative was launched this morning at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey, with Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, in attendance.

Community Health Educator, Sade Leon Slinger, says the programme includes several components aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles.

BFA President Randy Harris says the association is pleased to be part of the initiative.