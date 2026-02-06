The draw has been confirmed for the crucial Davis Cup World Group II tie between hosts Barbados and Bolivia.

Set for the Raymond Forde National Tennis Centre in Wildey this weekend, it will be a straight fight to remain in Group II, with the losing team relegated to Group III.

Kipo Marshall will represent Barbados in the opening match at 11 a.m. tomorrow against Juan Carlos Prado Angelo.

The second singles match will see Barbados’ number one, Darin King, take on Murkel Dellien.

The doubles encounter will follow, with Stephen Slocombe and King teaming up against Bolivia’s Boris Arias and Dellien.

On Sunday, the teams will contest the reverse singles to decide the tie.

Barbados’ non-playing captain, Damien Applewhaite, told CBC Sports the team is well prepared, and he outlined the importance of this weekend’s tie.