Hindsbury and Bayley’s dominate NAPSAC Obadele Thompson Zone

Hindsbury and Bayley’s Primary ruled the track when the Obadele Thompson Zone of NAPSAC 2026 was held today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

A total of 329 points proved enough for Hindsbury to take the girls’ title, with Bayley’s runners-up on 280.50 points and Warrens third with 135.

Belmont finished fourth, while St Jude’s Primary rounded out the top five.

Among the boys, Bayley’s were crowned champions after securing 336.50 points. St Cyprian’s were second on 257, and Belmont third with 145.

Milton Lynch and Gordon Walters were fourth and fifth respectively.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.