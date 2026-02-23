Hosts fall in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Both host nations suffered their first defeats Sunday at the 2026 T20 Men’s World Cup, losing their opening Super Eights matches.

Sri Lanka were beaten by England at the Pallekele International Stadium by 51 runs. England posted 146 for nine after batting first, with Phil Salt top-scoring with 62. Sri Lanka were then dismissed for 95 in 16.4 overs — the lowest total of this World Cup. Player of the Match Will Jacks took three for 21.

Meanwhile, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India lost to South Africa by 76 runs. The Proteas made 187 for seven, led by Player of the Match David Miller’s 63, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three for 15.

In reply, India were dismissed for 111 in 18.5 overs, with Marco Jansen the chief destroyer, taking four for 22.