Hundreds participate in Barbados Hiking Association Hill Challenge admin Published: May 8, 2026 | Updated: May 8, 2026 1 min read Around 285 competitors turned out for the Barbados Hiking Association 2026 Hill Challenge. Here’s a look at some of the action. Post navigation Previous: Police seeking public’s help in locating 86-year old manNext: Multiple hikers killed, others rescued after volcano erupts in Indonesia Related Stories Missing man Carlisle Thorne found Grace-Anne Smith May 8, 2026 CBC strengthens regional ties through media collaboration admin May 8, 2026 Public invited to submit views on Immigration and Citizenship Bills admin May 8, 2026 New asphalt technology could improve Barbados’ roads admin May 8, 2026 Scientist urges preparedness amid hantavirus outbreak admin May 8, 2026 Toddler among three people murdered in T&T admin May 8, 2026 Regional News Missing man Carlisle Thorne found 1 Missing man Carlisle Thorne found May 8, 2026 CBC strengthens regional ties through media collaboration 2 CBC strengthens regional ties through media collaboration May 8, 2026 Public invited to submit views on Immigration and Citizenship Bills 3 Public invited to submit views on Immigration and Citizenship Bills May 8, 2026 New asphalt technology could improve Barbados’ roads 4 New asphalt technology could improve Barbados’ roads May 8, 2026