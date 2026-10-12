October 12, 2026

Related Stories

Screenshot 2026-10-12 184822
1 minute read

Wellington House champs of CCFS cross country

October 12, 2026
Screenshot 2026-10-12 184754
1 minute read

Local boxing returns with Carlton Hope and Lionel Hall

October 12, 2026
Football-Soccer-stock-photo-by-Gelner-Tivadar-from-Getty-Images-via-Canva-
1 minute read

Weymouth Wales finish Group E unbeaten in Prime Minister’s Cup

October 12, 2026
Cricket-bat-ball
1 minute read

UWI cruise to nine-wicket win in BCA T20 Cup

October 11, 2026
Barbados flag
1 minute read

Barbados add seven more medals at Huntsman Games

October 11, 2026
proshott
1 minute read

Paradise and Pro Shottas qualify for Prime Minister’s Cup playoffs

October 12, 2026

Top Stories

African dream becomes reality with opening of restaurant in Barbados new resturant 1

African dream becomes reality with opening of restaurant in Barbados

October 12, 2026
Former Barbados Consul General to Miami Neval Greenidge granted bail man charged 2

Former Barbados Consul General to Miami Neval Greenidge granted bail

October 12, 2026
Barbados on high alert for bird flu after outbreak in Suriname brid flu 3

Barbados on high alert for bird flu after outbreak in Suriname

October 12, 2026
77 recruits begin military training with Barbados Defence Force recurits 4

77 recruits begin military training with Barbados Defence Force

October 12, 2026