Barbados’ Liam Hutchinson was the country’s only top-ten finisher at the 2026 Caribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships over the weekend in the Dominican Republic.

Competing in the under-23 men’s individual time trial, Hutchinson clocked 55 minutes, 28.460 seconds to finish ninth.

Russell Elcock placed 13th in the elite men’s time trial, recording a time of 49 minutes, 8.444 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the elite men’s road race, contested over 12 laps, Gregory Vadepool was Barbados’ top finisher in 13th place, followed by Philip Clarke in 14th and Dominic Howard in 19th. Hutchinson and Elcock finished further down the field.