IMMAF seeks to expand mixed martial arts development in Barbados in 2026

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation is seeking to significantly broaden its outreach in 2026.

As part of this effort, the federation is collaborating with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment to establish what it describes as a robust national programme aimed at advancing sport development while delivering positive socio-economic outcomes.

The disclosure was made by IMMAF Vice President Neil Fraser during a recent courtesy call on Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith at the Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall Government Office.

Fraser noted that Barbados occupies a strategically significant position within the Caribbean and the wider CARICOM community.

He added that with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley serving in a senior CARICOM leadership role, it is important for Barbados to be fully integrated into the regional development initiatives being promoted for IMMAF mixed martial arts.

He further emphasised that a comprehensive development pathway for the island, aligned with international standards, is essential for the growth of the sport in Barbados.

Minister Griffith, in response, urged the IMMAF vice president to submit the proposal as soon as possible so that the necessary action can be taken.