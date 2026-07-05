Jamaican PM pays tribute to legendary track and field coach, Stephen Francis

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of legendary Jamaican track and field coach and businessman, Stephen Francis.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Holness described Francis as an iconic coach whose contribution to Jamaican athletics and the country’s international reputation was immeasurable.

The Prime Minister said Francis, affectionately known as “Franno,” made the bold decision to leave a career in finance to dedicate his life to coaching—a move that helped shape one of the greatest legacies in track and field and inspired generations of athletes.

Dr. Holness said Jamaica has lost a remarkable son whose impact will be felt for generations, noting that the Government recognised his contribution by conferring on him the Order of Jamaica in 2017.

The Prime Minister also extended condolences to Francis’ family, friends, athletes, and the wider sporting fraternity.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Olivia Grange has described Francis as a man whose talents brought glory to Jamaica and transformed the lives of countless athletes.

Grange said Francis played a pioneering role in building the MVP Track Club and helped position Jamaican athletes to dominate on the world stage.