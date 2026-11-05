Amir Jangoo pulled the West Indies out of early trouble with a brilliant century, as the Caribbean side recovered from 27 for three to finish day one of the second Test against Bangladesh on 235 for four in Sylhet.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Jangoo led the way with a commanding 111, including 11 fours and two sixes.

He added 131 runs for the fourth wicket with debutant Kevin Wickham, who made 61, before sharing an unbroken 77-run stand for the fifth wicket with Justin Greaves, who was unbeaten on 35.

Bad light forced an early end to the day’s play, with 20 overs remaining.