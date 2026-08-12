The third-fastest Under-20 male 200-metre sprinter in the world is back on home soil.

Jayden Green and other members of the island’s World Athletics Under-20 Championship team returned to Barbados last night following a string of impressive performances at the prestigious junior track and field meet.

It was around 11:30 when Green walked through the arrival hall at the Grantley Adams International Airport, receiving hugs and cheers from family, friends and adoring fans.

Green reminisced on his bronze medal achievement.

President of the Athletics Association of Barbados, Noel Lynch, says Green’s medal is a testament to the rise in track and field in Barbados.