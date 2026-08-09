Barbadian sprinter Jayden Green produced a spectacular performance to win bronze in the men’s 200-metre final at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Green, the 2025 Carifta Champion, had the best start, running in lane eight and transitioned well to clock 20.55 seconds to finish behind the American pair of Tate Taylor (19.83) and Blake Hamilton (20.31)

Taylor’s winning time was a new championship record.

Green became only the fourth Barbadian to win a medal at the World U20 Championships and the first man from the island to secure a podium finish in the 200m event.

He adds his name to a list which includes Akela Jones, Mario Burke and Kishawna Niles, all Barbadians who have won medals at the prestigious junior track and field meet.