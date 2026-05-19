On a weekend when two junior Barbadian athletes delivered national record performances overseas, rising field star Jayden Walcott produced a massive performance at home with a world-leading under-18 shot put throw of 21.07 metres at the President’s Classic held at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The outstanding effort now places the junior thrower at the top of the global under-18 rankings and further cements his status as one of the region’s brightest young field event prospects.

Competing against strong opposition, Walcott showcased both power and consistency throughout the competition before unleashing the record-setting mark that stole the spotlight at the meet.

The achievement also surpasses the qualifying standards for the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Mexico this July, as well as the World Under-20 Championships scheduled for August in Oregon, United States.